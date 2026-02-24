Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK sanctions Russia's Transneft on fourth anniversary of war

(Recasts, adds details) LONDON, Feb ​24 (Reuters) - Britain on ​Tuesday sanctioned ‌oil pipeline ​giant Transneft among nearly 300 other Russian ‌targets, in what it said was its largest package of measures since the early ‌months of the Ukraine war.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:56 IST
Britain on ​Tuesday sanctioned ‌oil pipeline ​giant Transneft among nearly 300 other Russian ‌targets, in what it said was its largest package of measures since the early ‌months of the Ukraine war. Announcing the ‌sanctions on the

fourth anniversary of the war, the government said Transneft was one of ⁠the world's ​largest pipeline ⁠firms and the transporter of more than 80% ⁠of Russia's crude exports. It was ​targeted to further cut Moscow's energy revenues.

The ⁠sanctions also included 48 oil tankers, ⁠the government ​said. "The UK has today taken decisive action to disrupt the critical financing, military ⁠equipment and revenue streams that sustain Russia's aggression," foreign ⁠minister ⁠Yvette Cooper said in a statement.

