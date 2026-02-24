UPDATE 1-UK sanctions Russia's Transneft on fourth anniversary of war
(Recasts, adds details) LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday sanctioned oil pipeline giant Transneft among nearly 300 other Russian targets, in what it said was its largest package of measures since the early months of the Ukraine war.
Britain on Tuesday sanctioned oil pipeline giant Transneft among nearly 300 other Russian targets, in what it said was its largest package of measures since the early months of the Ukraine war. Announcing the sanctions on the
fourth anniversary of the war, the government said Transneft was one of the world's largest pipeline firms and the transporter of more than 80% of Russia's crude exports. It was targeted to further cut Moscow's energy revenues.
The sanctions also included 48 oil tankers, the government said. "The UK has today taken decisive action to disrupt the critical financing, military equipment and revenue streams that sustain Russia's aggression," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.
