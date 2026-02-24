Left Menu

Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:41 IST
  • India

The Cabinet on Tuesday is likely to approve a Joint Declaration of Intent with Germany for cooperation in the critical minerals sector and is also expected to give nod to a similar pact with Canada, sources said. The decisions, expected to be taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aim to bolster India's strategic partnerships amid global rush among nations for securing resources vital for clean energy transition and advanced technologies. The pact with Germany will focus on joint exploration, sustainable mining, supply chain resilience and the technology transfer, sources told PTI. This comes at a time when India is ramping up efforts to secure critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements through international alliances, as part of its Atmanirbhar Bharat push in energy security. The Cabinet is also likely to clear signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent between India and Canada for cooperation in the critical minerals sector. The moves align with the government's Critical Minerals Mission launched last year and recent auctions of mineral blocks under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

