Left Menu

MP 'Krishi Cabinet' to hold meeting during Bhagoria festival: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the states Krishi Cabinet plans to meet at a venue hosting the popular Bhagoria festival. CM Yadav said the government plans to convene the Krishi Cabinet at a location where the tribal festival is underway.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:22 IST
MP 'Krishi Cabinet' to hold meeting during Bhagoria festival: CM Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state's 'Krishi Cabinet' plans to meet at a venue hosting the popular Bhagoria festival. The country's first agricultural cabinet was constituted in MP in 2011 by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now the Union agriculture minister. The Bhagoria festival is celebrated, especially by tribal communities in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar districts. It began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 2. The festival marks the onset of the spring season and attracts tourists from India and abroad. CM Yadav said the government plans to convene the 'Krishi Cabinet' at a location where the tribal festival is underway. He also reiterated that the Bhagoria festival will be celebrated as a national event. Before the chief minister's announcement, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar congratulated the people on the start of the festival, with other members of the House joining him. Madhya Pradesh has the highest tribal population among Indian states, with over 1.53 crore tribal people, accounting for 21.08 per cent of its population, according to the 2011 Census.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

 India
2
Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ Professionals Across Mumbai

Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ ...

 India
3
UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tariffs

UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tar...

 Global
4
J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem

J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family memb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026