MP 'Krishi Cabinet' to hold meeting during Bhagoria festival: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state's 'Krishi Cabinet' plans to meet at a venue hosting the popular Bhagoria festival. The country's first agricultural cabinet was constituted in MP in 2011 by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now the Union agriculture minister. The Bhagoria festival is celebrated, especially by tribal communities in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar districts. It began on Tuesday and will conclude on March 2. The festival marks the onset of the spring season and attracts tourists from India and abroad. CM Yadav said the government plans to convene the 'Krishi Cabinet' at a location where the tribal festival is underway. He also reiterated that the Bhagoria festival will be celebrated as a national event. Before the chief minister's announcement, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar congratulated the people on the start of the festival, with other members of the House joining him. Madhya Pradesh has the highest tribal population among Indian states, with over 1.53 crore tribal people, accounting for 21.08 per cent of its population, according to the 2011 Census.

