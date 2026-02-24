Indian Scientists Create Heat-Stable Gold Nano Material for Future Optics

In a breakthrough that could reshape next-generation optical technologies and energy-efficient electronics, researchers from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, have developed a novel nano soft gold–liquid crystal hybrid material with exceptional thermal stability and enhanced optical performance.

The innovation, published in ACS Applied Nano Materials (DOI: 10.1021/acsanm.5c00923), offers a simpler and more scalable pathway to designing high-performance photonic materials — potentially impacting sensors, nano-lasers, biomedical imaging and advanced light-manipulating devices.

A New Frontier in Nano–Soft Hybrid Materials

Nano–soft hybrid materials combine the structural precision of nanotechnology with the adaptability of soft matter such as liquid crystals. These hybrids are in growing demand for electro-optical applications where flexibility, responsiveness and nanoscale control are critical.

The CeNS team, led by senior scientist Dr B.L.V. Prasad and PhD scholar Muskan Duggal, with key contributions from Dr S. Krishna Prasad, Dr D. S. Shankar Rao, Dr C.V. Yelamaggad and Dr Santosh Khatavi, used molecular engineering and minimal processing techniques to induce dramatic structural and functional transformations in a gold–liquid crystal composite (Au-LC).

Smart Molecular Engineering Simplifies Synthesis

At the heart of the discovery is an amine-functionalized liquid crystal molecule that performed dual roles:

Acting as a reducing agent to form gold nanoparticles

Stabilising the nanoparticles in situ

Eliminating the need for additional chemical reagents

This streamlined approach not only simplifies fabrication but also offers precise control over the hybrid’s internal structure. The result is a highly tunable nano–soft composite produced through elegant ligand engineering rather than complex, multi-step chemical processes.

Massive Leap in Thermal Stability

One of the most striking outcomes of the study is the dramatic increase in thermal stability.

Pure liquid crystal stability: 27°C

Au-LC hybrid stability: 145°C

This nearly fivefold improvement significantly expands the material’s operational range, making it suitable for advanced electronic and optical systems that experience temperature fluctuations.

Rare Fano-Like Resonance Observed

The hybrid material also demonstrated the emergence of a rare optical phenomenon known as Fano-like resonance — an interference effect that produces highly distinctive and tunable light responses.

Fano resonances are typically associated with complex and expensive nanostructures. The fact that this effect arises in a relatively simple nano–soft hybrid system suggests a more accessible route to advanced photonic functionalities.

This optical behaviour holds promise for:

Plasmonic lasers (spasers) — ultra-compact high-intensity light sources

Ultra-sensitive chemical and biological sensors

Advanced optical filters

Engineered light-guiding materials

Stealth and cloaking technologies

Biomedical imaging tools

Scalable Platform for Real-World Applications

The researchers note that the distinctive optical properties emerging from this simple hybrid system indicate a shift toward more practical and scalable material platforms.

Instead of relying on intricate nano-fabrication processes, this approach demonstrates that smart molecular design can unlock advanced photonic effects efficiently and cost-effectively.

According to the team, the material could enable:

Smarter environmental and pollutant detection sensors

Responsive coatings

Energy-efficient optical devices

Next-generation nano-photonics systems

Boost for India’s Advanced Materials Research

CeNS, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), continues to advance India’s footprint in frontier materials science.

This discovery reinforces India’s growing capabilities in nanotechnology, molecular engineering and photonics research — fields critical for the future of electronics, defence technologies, clean energy systems and healthcare innovation.

With its combination of high thermal endurance, enhanced optical features and simplified synthesis, the Au-LC hybrid material represents a promising step toward commercially viable, next-generation optical technologies.