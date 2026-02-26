SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod for Bandhan Bank Stake Acquisition
SBI Mutual Fund has obtained RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99% of Bandhan Bank's shares. The decision, effective till February 2026, follows compliance with Banking Regulation Act and other guidelines. If not executed within a year, approval will be revoked.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
SBI Mutual Fund has successfully received clearance from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire a significant stake in Bandhan Bank, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.
The approval allows the mutual fund to hold up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights, subject to compliance with relevant regulations including the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and other directives.
The exchange filing noted that this approval is time-bound, requiring execution within one year or it would be rescinded, ensuring that regulatory conditions are strictly adhered to by all parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fast-Tracking Drug Approvals: New Testing Protocol Unveiled
New Mandates for Building Approvals in Hamirpur
Trump's State of the Union: A Pitched Battle for Approval
Tensions in Aviation: Canada's Approval of Gulfstream Jets Amidst Trump's Trade Threats
Priority Infrastructure Tied to Burial Ground Approval in Maharashtra