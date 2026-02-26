SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod for Bandhan Bank Stake Acquisition

SBI Mutual Fund has successfully received clearance from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire a significant stake in Bandhan Bank, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The approval allows the mutual fund to hold up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights, subject to compliance with relevant regulations including the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and other directives.

The exchange filing noted that this approval is time-bound, requiring execution within one year or it would be rescinded, ensuring that regulatory conditions are strictly adhered to by all parties involved.

