Left Menu

SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod for Bandhan Bank Stake Acquisition

SBI Mutual Fund has obtained RBI approval to acquire up to 9.99% of Bandhan Bank's shares. The decision, effective till February 2026, follows compliance with Banking Regulation Act and other guidelines. If not executed within a year, approval will be revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:15 IST
SBI Mutual Fund Gets RBI Nod for Bandhan Bank Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund has successfully received clearance from the Reserve Bank of India to acquire a significant stake in Bandhan Bank, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The approval allows the mutual fund to hold up to 9.99% of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights, subject to compliance with relevant regulations including the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and other directives.

The exchange filing noted that this approval is time-bound, requiring execution within one year or it would be rescinded, ensuring that regulatory conditions are strictly adhered to by all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked last year will give new direction to it: PM Modi.

In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked...

 Global
2
We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of technologies: PM Modi on India-Israel defence cooperation.

We will work towards joint development, joint production and transfer of tec...

 Global
3
From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

From SAGAR to MAHASAGAR: India's Maritime Revolution

 India
4
Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

Britain's Youth Labor Market Crisis: The Struggle of NEETs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026