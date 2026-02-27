Left Menu

AI Anxieties Impact Wall Street: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's major indexes prepared for a downturn as AI-related worries adversely affected tech stocks. The Nasdaq faced its sharpest monthly decline since March 2025, compounded by higher-than-anticipated inflation data. Big Tech's heavy AI investments faced skepticism, contributing to fluctuating valuations and financial outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:47 IST
AI Anxieties Impact Wall Street: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Uncertainty

The main indexes on Wall Street prepared for a lower open on Friday as continuing concerns over AI's impact pressured tech stocks. The Nasdaq experienced its most significant monthly drop since March 2025, with inflation data further affecting investor sentiment.

This month, technology stocks saw selling pressure due to apprehensions over high valuations and uncertain returns from significant AI investments by major tech companies. Additional market volatility arose after the U.S. Supreme Court nullified most tariffs imposed by President Trump in 2025, prompting him to implement a temporary global tariff of 10%.

Amidst this, Nvidia's shares decreased by 1.5% pre-market following a 5% loss in the previous session despite promising earnings. The Dow Jones regained its footing with ten months of gains. In contrast, the Nasdaq recorded 17 sessions below its 50-day moving average, viewed as an indicator of intermediate-term trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Spin Magic Thwarts New Zealand in T20 Clash

England's Spin Magic Thwarts New Zealand in T20 Clash

 Sri Lanka
2
CID Takes Over Probe in Chilling Murder of Real Estate Developer in Howrah

CID Takes Over Probe in Chilling Murder of Real Estate Developer in Howrah

 India
3
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for thei...

 India
4
No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inherent strength and strengthened our institutions: PM Modi.

No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026