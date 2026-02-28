Vibrant Holi Festivities Unfold in Mathura's Streets
Holi celebrations kicked off in Mathura with vibrant colors and age-old traditions. Devotees and tourists relished the festivities in Barsana and Vrindavan, while saints and sadhus marked the occasion in Ayodhya. Under official supervision, the events promised joy and prosperity, echoing the divine celebrations of Lord Krishna.
In Mathura, arrangements have been meticulously put in place to ensure both tourists and locals enjoy a festive Holi, as per District Magistrate Mathura Chandra Prakash Singh. Singh remarked on the extraordinary atmosphere, likening it to Lord Krishna himself joining in the celebrations. He highlighted the success of preparations under the Chief Minister's guidance, wishing for continued joy and prosperity for all.
The week-long Holi celebration began in the twin towns of Barsana and Mathura, with the famous Lathmar Holi. This centuries-old celebration, steeped in the mythology of Lord Krishna and Radha, attracted crowds from across the country and globe. The festivities are marked by vibrant colors, music, sweets, and playful stick or 'lathi' duels.
In Vrindavan, ahead of Holi, large crowds gathered at the Banke Bihari Temple to partake in the Holi Utsav. Devotees were seen reveling with gulal, and priests added to the merriment by showering color onto the devotees. Concurrently, Naga sadhus and saints celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi in Ayodhya with equal exuberance, signaling the beginning of Holi festivities in the revered town.
