Rajputana Stainless Ltd: A Stainless Steel IPO with Expansion Plans
Rajputana Stainless Ltd announces an IPO priced at Rs 116-122 per share, aiming to raise Rs 255 crore. The funds will support a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, product expansion, debt repayment, and corporate purposes. Established in 1991, the company specializes in steel products, serving both domestic and international markets.
Rajputana Stainless Ltd is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) with a price range of Rs 116-122 per share, targeting a fundraising of Rs 255 crore.
The upcoming IPO opens on March 9 and closes on March 11, featuring both fresh equity issuance and shares offered by promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta.
Proceeds will finance a new manufacturing plant in Gujarat, expand product offerings, and cover financial liabilities. Established in 1991 and renamed in 2007, the company is a key player in the steel industry and exports to multiple global markets.
