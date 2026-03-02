Left Menu

Rajputana Stainless Ltd: A Stainless Steel IPO with Expansion Plans

Rajputana Stainless Ltd announces an IPO priced at Rs 116-122 per share, aiming to raise Rs 255 crore. The funds will support a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, product expansion, debt repayment, and corporate purposes. Established in 1991, the company specializes in steel products, serving both domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajputana Stainless Ltd is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) with a price range of Rs 116-122 per share, targeting a fundraising of Rs 255 crore.

The upcoming IPO opens on March 9 and closes on March 11, featuring both fresh equity issuance and shares offered by promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta.

Proceeds will finance a new manufacturing plant in Gujarat, expand product offerings, and cover financial liabilities. Established in 1991 and renamed in 2007, the company is a key player in the steel industry and exports to multiple global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

