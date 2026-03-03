Left Menu

Middle East Turmoil: Global Flights Face Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

The Middle East is witnessing escalating tensions affecting international travel with reported drone attacks and heightened security measures. Flights are delayed, and airlines are rerouting to avoid conflict zones. India is adapting schedules, while passengers face panic, coinciding with military strikes and retaliations, intensifying the regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:35 IST
Visuals of passengers at the IGI Airport Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions rise across the Middle East, disruptions are being felt in international travel routes, with both passengers and airlines on high alert. Travelers returning from affected areas describe a landscape fraught with fear, as heightened military actions take a toll on regular commutes.

Passengers arriving from Dubai reported experiencing drone attacks, prompting anti-drone responses by UAE authorities. Sanjeev, a recent traveler, detailed the panic caused by sirens and explosions, noting differences in reactions between those familiar and unfamiliar with such scenarios. Meanwhile, passengers from Muscat describe a contrastingly calmer environment.

Amidst the unrest, Delhi International Airport has warned of delays on several westbound flights resulting from the volatile situation. Indian authorities are making strategic adjustments with alternative routes to bypass conflict zones, ensuring passenger safety. This comes in response to a series of strikes and counterattacks exacerbating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

