Goa's Budget 2026-27: Sawant's Strategic Vision for Development Unfolds

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is set to unveil the state's 2026-27 budget, focusing on human resource and infrastructure development. Presenting the budget for the seventh time, Sawant aims for economic growth and public welfare. Strategic consultations with stakeholders have shaped plans to boost tourism, green energy, and employment.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:42 IST
CM Pramod Sawant at State Assembly to present the 2026-27 Budget (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move anticipated to lay the foundation for significant development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the state budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly on Friday. This marks the seventh occasion Sawant has taken on this critical task, with a clear agenda focused on human resource and infrastructure advancement.

The budget session, scheduled from March 6 to March 27, will witness the unveiling of initiatives aimed at the development and welfare of Goans. Sawant highlighted the intention to introduce measures fostering growth across key areas such as education and infrastructure. Emphasizing inclusive progress, Sawant stated the budget would prioritize public welfare and economic expansion.

In preparation for this pivotal event, Sawant presided over Pre-Budget Consultation Meetings on February 28. These discussions included major industry stakeholders, traversing sectors from solar associations to hospitality, receiving valuable insights aimed at improving business ease, driving tourism, supporting MSMEs, and promoting sustainable energy practices. Sawant reassured that the budget would embody a growth-oriented vision, ensuring Goa's progression toward a more inclusive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

