Green Fuels vs. Fossil Fuel Lobby: A Tug-of-War for India's Future
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights challenges faced in transitioning to alternative fuels due to the powerful petroleum lobby. He emphasizes the benefits of green fuels for the rural economy and energy security. Despite lobbying pressures, Gadkari remains committed to sustainable transport solutions for India's economic growth.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared an uphill battle against the petroleum lobby that influences India's reliance on fossil fuel imports, valued at Rs 22 lakh crore.
During a speech at the IFGE's compressed bio-gas conclave in Pune, Gadkari emphasized the potential of alternative fuels to boost the rural economy, cut pollution, and reduce costly energy imports. The minister underlined the pressing need for energy self-reliance, especially in the context of mounting geopolitical tensions.
Despite formidable opposition from vested interests, Gadkari remains undeterred, stating, "A man is not finished when he is defeated, but when he quits." He vowed continued efforts in promoting green and self-sustaining energy solutions for India's transport sector.
