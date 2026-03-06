MOL Initiates Capacity Tests on Adria Pipeline
Hungary's MOL will conduct capacity tests on the Adria pipeline from Croatia to Hungary starting March 11, lasting up to 10 months. An international and independent monitoring team will oversee the tests, as stated by the company on Friday.
Hungarian energy giant MOL has announced that it will commence capacity tests on the Adria pipeline, which transports oil from Croatia to Hungary, starting March 11. The tests are expected to continue for a duration of 10 months.
The company stated on Friday that the entire testing procedure will be carried out under the supervision of an international and independent monitoring team, ensuring impartial assessment of the pipeline's capabilities.
This initiative marks a significant step for MOL, as it aims to assess and possibly enhance the operational performance of this crucial energy conduit between the two nations.
