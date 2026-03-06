MOL Initiates Capacity Tests on Adria Pipeline

Hungarian energy giant MOL has announced that it will commence capacity tests on the Adria pipeline, which transports oil from Croatia to Hungary, starting March 11. The tests are expected to continue for a duration of 10 months.

The company stated on Friday that the entire testing procedure will be carried out under the supervision of an international and independent monitoring team, ensuring impartial assessment of the pipeline's capabilities.

This initiative marks a significant step for MOL, as it aims to assess and possibly enhance the operational performance of this crucial energy conduit between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)