Celebrations Turn Violent: Ujjain's Cricket Victory Clash

A late-night celebration of India's T20 World Cup victory in Ujjain turned violent, resulting in injuries and arrests. The altercation, sparked by fireworks, led to police intervention and ongoing investigations. India made history by winning the World Cup on home soil, defeating New Zealand emphatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:48 IST
Celebrations Turn Violent: Ujjain's Cricket Victory Clash
Ujjain: SHO Gajendra Pachoriya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Celebrations for India's T20 World Cup victory turned violent in Ujjain district, leaving several injured, according to local police. The altercation occurred in Raj Royal Colony under Chimanganj Mandi police station late Sunday night, prompting police to file FIRs from both parties and detain some individuals.

Gajendra Pachoriya, the Station House Officer, reported that a dispute over fireworks led to the violence. 'A few people from both groups sustained injuries. FIRs have been registered, and several individuals have been detained. We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify more suspects,' Pachoriya said. He confirmed that police presence was increased, and a peace committee meeting is planned.

Meanwhile, India secured a historic victory against New Zealand, winning by 96 runs to retain their T20 World Cup title on home soil. The match saw outstanding performances, including Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking fifty and key partnerships that propelled India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20WC final. New Zealand managed only 159 in their chase.

