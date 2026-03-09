Left Menu

Telangana Sets Sights on Hosting Olympics with New Sports Infrastructure Plans

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has initiated plans to enhance state sports infrastructure, aiming to host major international events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Upgrades for key stadiums and a comprehensive sports university are on the agenda, alongside development of training facilities to nurture medal-winning athletes.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at a review meeting (Photo/X@revanth_anumula). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to elevate Telangana's presence on the international sports stage, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to devise a comprehensive plan to upgrade the state's sports infrastructure. This includes ambitions to host prestigious events such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

The Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting to review the current sports facilities, a gathering attended by several state ministers, advisors, and senior officials. Among the primary objectives are the refurbishment and expansion of existing stadiums such as Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium, and Saroor Nagar Stadium.

Additionally, there are plans to establish the Young India Sports University, equipped with cutting-edge amenities to generate future Olympic medalists. The initiative also encompasses new indoor stadiums, university complexes, and comprehensive training facilities to bolster the state's sporting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

