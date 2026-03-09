Oil Shockwave Rattles Global Markets Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Global markets faced turbulence as oil prices surged, driven by conflict in the Middle East. Wall Street opened lower with a significant downturn, while Asian and European markets followed suit. The freeze on tanker movements raised concerns about prolonged high energy costs and potential inflation.
Global markets experienced a seismic shift on Monday as soaring oil prices triggered by Middle East tensions sent shockwaves through economies. Investors, scrambling for liquidity, saw Wall Street open lower amid fears of inflation and increased interest rates.
Oil futures rocketed almost 30% before stabilizing, affecting everything from gasoline to jet fuel prices. The disruptive energy costs caused a worldwide sell-off in stocks and bonds, impacting indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq. Investors were jittery with anticipation of Washington's next move.
The situation was exacerbated by geopolitical developments, with Iran signaling continuity of hardline leadership as conflict with the U.S. and Israel escalated. Central banks now face inflationary pressures, raising concerns over potential rate hikes and economic instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
