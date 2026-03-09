Europe Urged to Expedite Energy Market Integration Amid Oil Price Surge
Spain's Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized the need for European governments to accelerate the integration of energy markets. The recent spike in oil prices due to conflict in Iran has highlighted the urgency of creating interconnected grids to ensure stable energy supplies across Europe.
Spain's Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo highlighted an urgent need for European countries to expedite the integration of their energy markets, spurred by a recent spike in oil prices due to conflict in Iran. Cuerpo made these comments during a Eurogroup Finance Ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.
He underscored the opportunity to use this situation to apply pressure and prioritize the development of interconnected energy grids across Europe. This initiative aims to stabilize energy supplies amid emerging global tensions.
Cuerpo pointed out that a key lesson learned from the Ukraine market crisis is the necessity of a coordinated approach, leveraging this experience to mitigate similar disruptions in the future.
