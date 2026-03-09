Left Menu

German Steelmakers Urge Energy Price Stabilization Amid Middle East Unrest

The association of German steelmakers is advocating for industrial policy measures to stabilize energy prices affected by Middle Eastern uncertainties. They emphasize the importance of capping industrial electricity prices at 50 euros per megawatt-hour to ensure reliability and stability in the industry.

The association of German steelmakers has issued a call for action, urging for industrial policies to address the volatile energy prices that have arisen due to ongoing uncertainties in the Middle East.

The organization specifically stressed the necessity of setting a cap on industrial electricity prices, proposing a limit of 50 euros ($57) per megawatt-hour.

This move is considered crucial to provide a stable and predictable pricing framework for the steel industry, which is heavily impacted by energy costs.

