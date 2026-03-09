HSBC's Enduring Confidence in GCC Amid Middle East Turmoil

On Monday, HSBC expressed its unwavering confidence in the economic future of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. According to CEO Georges Elhedery, the bank remains committed to the region, emphasizing its long-term strength, resilience, and potential for growth.

Despite the recent escalation of violence that began ten days ago, which included Iranian drones and ballistic missiles targeting GCC nations, HSBC believes the region can navigate through these challenges. The conflict has severely disrupted oil and gas exports, which are central to the economic fabric of countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Elhedery voiced his optimism about the future, predicting that the approaching years will bring a return to stability and growth for the GCC. His statement comes at a time when regional economies are under significant stress, yet the bank's commitment remains firm in its belief in the GCC's foundational strengths.