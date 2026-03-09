Left Menu

HSBC's Enduring Confidence in GCC Amid Middle East Turmoil

HSBC has reiterated its faith in the economic resilience of the Gulf Cooperation Council amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran. Despite widespread disruptions from Iranian missile strikes affecting oil and gas exports, HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery remains optimistic about the region's future stability and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:10 IST
HSBC's Enduring Confidence in GCC Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Monday, HSBC expressed its unwavering confidence in the economic future of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. According to CEO Georges Elhedery, the bank remains committed to the region, emphasizing its long-term strength, resilience, and potential for growth.

Despite the recent escalation of violence that began ten days ago, which included Iranian drones and ballistic missiles targeting GCC nations, HSBC believes the region can navigate through these challenges. The conflict has severely disrupted oil and gas exports, which are central to the economic fabric of countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Elhedery voiced his optimism about the future, predicting that the approaching years will bring a return to stability and growth for the GCC. His statement comes at a time when regional economies are under significant stress, yet the bank's commitment remains firm in its belief in the GCC's foundational strengths.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection Revocation

Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection ...

 United States
2
Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

 United States
3
India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult

India's Geopolitical Tightrope: Navigating West Asia's Tumult

 India
4
Blaze Rages Through Ambernath Chemical Plant: A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

Blaze Rages Through Ambernath Chemical Plant: A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026