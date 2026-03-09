Global Oil Turmoil: U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict Sends Prices Soaring

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producers are slashing output in response to the ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, exacerbating global oil supply issues. Crude prices surged 30%, hitting $119 a barrel, leading G7 nations to deliberate over tapping into emergency oil reserves.

Amid stalled oil shipments, Saudi Aramco, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates have cut production, with Iraq reducing its main southern oilfields by a significant 70%. G7 finance ministers are discussing releasing oil reserves to counter the supply crunch caused by the conflict.

As international tension mounts, Iran's leadership transition adds to market uncertainty. Nations worldwide grapple with rising energy costs, and strategic moves, from import tariff removals to academic shutdowns, reflect efforts to manage the crisis. The global attention turns to possible interventions to secure maritime traffic and stabilize prices.

