Left Menu

Global Oil Turmoil: U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict Sends Prices Soaring

The U.S. and Israeli war on Iran has disrupted Gulf oil production, causing a 30% spike in crude prices to $119 a barrel. Saudi Aramco and other Gulf producers have cut output, prompting G7 nations to consider releasing emergency oil reserves. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:37 IST
Global Oil Turmoil: U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict Sends Prices Soaring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producers are slashing output in response to the ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, exacerbating global oil supply issues. Crude prices surged 30%, hitting $119 a barrel, leading G7 nations to deliberate over tapping into emergency oil reserves.

Amid stalled oil shipments, Saudi Aramco, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates have cut production, with Iraq reducing its main southern oilfields by a significant 70%. G7 finance ministers are discussing releasing oil reserves to counter the supply crunch caused by the conflict.

As international tension mounts, Iran's leadership transition adds to market uncertainty. Nations worldwide grapple with rising energy costs, and strategic moves, from import tariff removals to academic shutdowns, reflect efforts to manage the crisis. The global attention turns to possible interventions to secure maritime traffic and stabilize prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges

Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges

 Global
2
Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh University

Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh Universi...

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
4
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026