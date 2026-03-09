Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Israel's Alert Over Iran's New Leadership

At the United Nations on Monday, Israel's U.N. ambassador Danny Danon highlighted that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, upholds the regime's radical ideologies. Danon firmly stated that Israel remains committed to targeting any threats stemming from such ideas.

Despite the leadership change, Danon emphasized that the core beliefs guiding the regime remain unaltered. He encouraged the Iranian populace to rise up and choose their future leadership while Israel, in collaboration with the U.S., focuses on neutralizing Iran's military threats, particularly in the pivotal Strait of Hormuz.

Danon expressed optimism about the declining number of attacks, attributing it to concerted efforts in targeting Iran's missile capabilities. He acknowledged the challenges but remained hopeful about future security in the region.

