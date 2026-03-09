Putin Flags Energy Crisis Amid Iran Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning that the ongoing conflict in Iran could lead to a global energy crisis. He cautioned that oil production heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz might cease, potentially destabilizing global markets.

Putin extended an olive branch to European nations, expressing Moscow's willingness to re-engage in long-term, depoliticized energy cooperation if they are open to it. This move highlights Russia's strategic positioning as the world's second-largest oil exporter, with vast natural gas reserves.

The Russian leader also pointed out that the current spike in energy prices might be a temporary phenomenon, presenting a strategic opportunity for Russian companies to capitalize on the Middle Eastern turmoil. As tensions continue to rise, the global energy landscape faces a period of uncertainty.