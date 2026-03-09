Global Energy Crisis Looms as Iran Conflict Escalates

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised alarms about a potential global energy crisis fueled by the ongoing conflict in Iran. During remarks on Monday, he emphasized the critical threat to oil production reliant on the Strait of Hormuz, which may soon face a complete halt.

Positioning Russia as the second-largest oil exporter with the world's most extensive natural gas reserves, Putin asserted Moscow's willingness to rekindle energy partnerships with European nations. However, he stressed that such relationships should be restored in a non-politicized, long-term manner.

Additionally, Putin encouraged Russian enterprises to capitalize on the current upheaval in the Middle East. Despite acknowledging a surge in oil prices, he argued that this increase is likely temporary.

