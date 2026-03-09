Torrent Power's Strategic Rs 2,000 Crore Debenture Boost
Torrent Power successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. The issuance included 200,000 debentures priced at Rs 1 lakh each, featuring a 7.97% annual coupon rate. This financial maneuver aims at bolstering the company's capital resources.
Torrent Power has strategically raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, according to its latest regulatory filing.
The company issued and allocated 200,000 NCDs, each valued at Rs 1 lakh, on a private placement basis, garnering significant capital for their initiatives.
With a 7.97% annual coupon rate, this move by Torrent Power underscores measured fiscal planning to enhance financial strength.
