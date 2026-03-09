Torrent Power's Strategic Rs 2,000 Crore Debenture Boost

Torrent Power has strategically raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The company issued and allocated 200,000 NCDs, each valued at Rs 1 lakh, on a private placement basis, garnering significant capital for their initiatives.

With a 7.97% annual coupon rate, this move by Torrent Power underscores measured fiscal planning to enhance financial strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)