Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Marks Historic 150 Billion Units Milestone

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's (SJVN) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieved an extraordinary feat by surpassing 150 billion units in cumulative power generation.

Since its inception in 2004, NJHPS, the largest underground hydropower facility in India, has played an indispensable role in the country's clean energy sector.

SJVN Chairman Bhupender Gupta emphasized the plant's reliability and contribution to the northern power grid, highlighting record achievements in annual, monthly, and daily power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)