Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Marks Historic 150 Billion Units Milestone
The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieved a landmark milestone by generating 150 billion units of power. Established in 2004, the NJHPS is a vital part of India's northern power grid, consistently demonstrating reliability and achieving remarkable generation records over the years.
The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's (SJVN) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieved an extraordinary feat by surpassing 150 billion units in cumulative power generation.
Since its inception in 2004, NJHPS, the largest underground hydropower facility in India, has played an indispensable role in the country's clean energy sector.
SJVN Chairman Bhupender Gupta emphasized the plant's reliability and contribution to the northern power grid, highlighting record achievements in annual, monthly, and daily power generation.
