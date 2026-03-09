Left Menu

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Marks Historic 150 Billion Units Milestone

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieved a landmark milestone by generating 150 billion units of power. Established in 2004, the NJHPS is a vital part of India's northern power grid, consistently demonstrating reliability and achieving remarkable generation records over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:50 IST
Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Marks Historic 150 Billion Units Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's (SJVN) Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station achieved an extraordinary feat by surpassing 150 billion units in cumulative power generation.

Since its inception in 2004, NJHPS, the largest underground hydropower facility in India, has played an indispensable role in the country's clean energy sector.

SJVN Chairman Bhupender Gupta emphasized the plant's reliability and contribution to the northern power grid, highlighting record achievements in annual, monthly, and daily power generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh University

Campus Clash: Law Student Arrested for Stabbing in Himachal Pradesh Universi...

 India
2
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
3
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India
4
Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026