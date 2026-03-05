Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Argentina's government, in collaboration with state energy company ENARSA, has reached an agreement to restart the long-delayed construction of the Santa Cruz hydroelectric dam complex. This marks a significant resolution of disputes with contractors, according to the Economy Ministry.

The ministry emphasized that the priority is the Jorge Cepernic dam, the smaller of the two structures, which is currently 46% complete. The government, led by libertarian Javier Milei, expects the dam to be operational by 2030, contributing 1,860 GWh to the national grid.

Completing both dams will require an additional $5 billion investment. Initiated during former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's administration and tendered in 2013, the project encountered years of delay and accumulated contractor claims exceeding $700 million due to unresolved disputes.

