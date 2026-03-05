Left Menu

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Argentina has agreed to restart the construction of the Santa Cruz hydroelectric dam complex, prioritizing the Jorge Cepernic dam. This decision ends disputes with contractors. Estimated completion is by 2030, requiring $5 billion more investment. The project aims to add 1,860 GWh to the national grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:40 IST
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Argentina's government, in collaboration with state energy company ENARSA, has reached an agreement to restart the long-delayed construction of the Santa Cruz hydroelectric dam complex. This marks a significant resolution of disputes with contractors, according to the Economy Ministry.

The ministry emphasized that the priority is the Jorge Cepernic dam, the smaller of the two structures, which is currently 46% complete. The government, led by libertarian Javier Milei, expects the dam to be operational by 2030, contributing 1,860 GWh to the national grid.

Completing both dams will require an additional $5 billion investment. Initiated during former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's administration and tendered in 2013, the project encountered years of delay and accumulated contractor claims exceeding $700 million due to unresolved disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

 India
2
Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal...

 India
3
Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026