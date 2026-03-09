Pune Faces LPG Shortage as West Asia Tensions Escalate
Pune Municipal Commissioner announces temporary closure of 18 LPG-based crematoriums due to government directives to prioritize domestic LPG supplies amid West Asia's escalating conflict. Alternative cremation solutions, including electric and APC-equipped systems, remain operational to prevent public inconvenience during this period.
- Country:
- India
Pune's municipal authority has announced the temporary closure of 18 LPG-based crematoriums, following a governmental directive prioritizing domestic LPG supply amidst foreign tensions. This decision comes as a response to potential energy shortages caused by heightened conflict in West Asia, where strategic military actions have aggravated the regional crisis.
The international strife, marked by significant military strikes and countermeasures between the US, Israel, and Iran, threatens energy stability. Pune Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram confirmed that while crematorium operations continue, LPG-dependent facilities face a temporary halt to avert supply shortages.
Despite restrictions, the city ensures cremation services remain operational. Electric and Air Pollution Control (APC) systems at Vaikunth and other local facilities have been emphasized, maintaining essential services. The civic body appeals for public understanding and cooperation during this transition, highlighting a commitment to seamless crematory operations amid supply challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds
Tensions Rise as New Iranian Leader Faces Regional Challenges
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis