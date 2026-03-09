Left Menu

Hungary Caps Fuel Prices Amid Rising Election Pressures and Energy Sanctions

Amid rising global fuel prices and political pressure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban caps fuel prices and urges the EU to lift energy sanctions on Russia ahead of elections. Hungary faces challenges with suspended oil imports and internal economic strain as Orban aims to retain power.

Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, announced a cap on fuel prices following an emergency government meeting, urging the European Union to reconsider sanctions on Russian energy. The move comes five weeks before pivotal parliamentary elections, with soaring oil prices adding to Orban's challenges.

Amid a backdrop of war in Iran driving global diesel and petrol prices higher, Orban called for a review of Europe's stance on Russian energy sanctions. He outlined that capped fuel prices would be available for vehicles registered in Hungary, with petrol at 595 forints ($1.75) and diesel at 615 forints ($1.81) per litre.

Orban's nationalist Fidesz party faces pressure from the center-right Tisza in the upcoming election. Despite previous caps on fuel prices in 2021, Hungary faces further strain with suspended Russian oil imports and increased political tensions with Kyiv. The situation adds complexity to Orban's efforts to maintain power amid an expanding budget deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

