UK Stocks Plunge Amid Inflation and Middle East Tensions

UK stock indexes fell on Monday due to rising oil prices and inflation fears amid the Middle Eastern conflict. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.3% and the FTSE 250 fell 1.8%. Energy prices soared, prompting inflation concerns and affect interest rate expectations, while the UK energy index rose 2.3%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:38 IST
In a turbulent start to the week, UK stocks closed at their lowest in nearly five weeks on Monday. The unsettling dip comes as surging oil prices fuel inflation concerns, compounded by rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S.-Israeli alliance and Iran.

Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and mid-cap FTSE 250 indexes experienced their third consecutive day of losses, with the former slipping 0.3% and the latter losing 1.8%. The tensions in the Middle East have escalated notably, marked by the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader.

The knock-on effect of soaring energy prices has been a renewed wave of inflation worries, affecting monetary policy expectations. Oil majors like Shell and BP saw shares rise in response to crude prices hitting a high not seen since 2022. This has placed additional scrutiny on the Bank of England's interest rate strategy.

