Call for De-escalation Amidst Rising Tensions in the Gulf

The UAE ambassador to the UN urges a reduction in U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran amid rising oil prices and regional instability. Over 1,400 attacks on the UAE caused civilian casualties. The UAE stresses the protection of essential infrastructure and criticizes Iranian aggression but clarifies its non-aggression stance.

Updated: 09-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:50 IST
In response to ongoing hostilities, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva called for a de-escalation of the conflict between the U.S. and Israel with Iran, urging a return to negotiations. The conflict, which began on February 28, has significantly affected global oil prices and stock markets.

Ambassador Jamal Jama al Musharakh reported a surge in Iranian attacks on Gulf states, with the UAE experiencing over 1,400 strikes, resulting in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Despite the aggression, the UAE remains committed to securing vital facilities and stressed the importance of peaceful resolutions.

While reaffirming the UAE's stance against hosting offensive operations against Iran, al Musharakh criticized the unwarranted attacks by Iran, which contravene good neighborliness principles. Meanwhile, U.S. leadership maintains pressure on Iran's military program, with President Donald Trump dismissing negotiation possibilities.

