Pakistan's Bold Measures to Tackle Fuel Crisis Amid Iran Conflict

In light of escalating fuel prices due to the ongoing Iran conflict, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, announced a suite of economy-boosting measures on Monday. These include school closures, office workers shifting to remote setups, and significant cuts in fuel consumption across government sectors.

Sharif emphasized that these difficult decisions are aimed at stabilizing the economy amidst the Israeli-U.S. war with Iran, which threatens energy supplies and has already led to increased fuel costs in Pakistan. Government offices will also face restrictions, such as a reduction in functional days and fuel allowances.

To counteract the surge in fuel prices, which saw petrol and diesel prices hit a record high, Sharif outlined steps to reduce operational costs including a ban on purchasing new vehicles and limiting foreign travel for officials. The increase in oil prices continues to present a challenge to the country's inflation rate.

