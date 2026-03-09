Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Turmoil: A Global Economic Shockwave

Oil prices experienced a remarkable surge on Monday, fueled by supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent futures climbed by 7.8% to reach $99.90 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recorded a 5.0% increase to $95.40.

The dramatic rise followed disruptions tied to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which propelled Brent to a peak of $119.50 a barrel and WTI to $119.48. This increase marks the highest single-day jump since records began, reflecting severe energy supply concerns amid geopolitical instability.

Saudi Aramco, in response, has initiated production cuts, while global markets reckon with potential inflation and reduced economic growth. Strategic reserves release and other measures are considered to alleviate the energy shock. However, underlying fears remain about prolonged supply chain disruptions and elevated energy prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)