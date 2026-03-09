Left Menu

Transforming India's Mental Health Sector: A Vision for Holistic Growth

A breakout session under the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' webinar series addressed India's mental health challenges, focusing on infrastructure and service improvements. Experts discussed expanding advanced care facilities, integrating digital health platforms, and adopting a hub-and-spoke model to enhance accessibility and treatment outcomes nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:26 IST
Experts and policymakers at the Post-Budget webinar discuss strategies to strengthen India's mental health infrastructure (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to address the mental health infrastructure gaps highlighted in the Union Budget, a key breakout session was organized as part of the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People' webinar series. The session focused on the strategic plans to bolster India's mental health sector, as elaborated in Para 87 of the budget.

Prominent experts, policymakers, and health specialists gathered to discuss expanding neuro-psychiatric care, noting the urgent demand for upgraded mental health facilities. The session revealed alarming statistics: mental illnesses affect one in seven Indians, and many states face treatment gaps of 70-90%. Non-Communicable Diseases, including mental health issues, contribute significantly to disability-adjusted life years, emphasizing the need for enhanced mental health services.

The panellists advocated for a multipronged approach, including a hub-and-spoke model and digital platforms, to ensure mental health services reach rural and underserved areas. The proposal of a National Brain-Mind Cloud Network underlines the commitment to a digitally integrated system, promising unified mental health records and AI-driven solutions, aligning with national digital health strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

