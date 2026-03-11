Germany Joins Historic IEA Oil Reserve Release Amid Tensions

Germany has announced plans to release a portion of its oil reserves following a historic 400 million barrel release recommended by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Economy Minister Katherina Reiche confirmed the move, marking the largest release in IEA history.

Speaking from Berlin, Reiche noted that measures to curb petrol price hikes and stricter antitrust regulations are also on the agenda. Although details of the exact timing remain unclear, she emphasized that Germany will be contributing 19.51 million barrels, with significant participation from the United States and Japan.

The decision comes amid escalating tensions that have made the Strait of Hormuz virtually impassable, leading to a strain on oil supply. While confirming no immediate supply shortage in Germany, Reiche reiterated the nation's commitment to the IEA's principle of mutual solidarity.

