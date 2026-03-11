Left Menu

Drones Strike Oil Storage in Oman's Salalah Port

Drones attacked oil storage facilities in Salalah port, Oman, on Wednesday. Despite the strikes, Oman's energy ministry reported no disruption to oil supplies or damage to merchant vessels. The attack highlights ongoing security concerns in the region.

Updated: 11-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:11 IST
Oil storage facilities at Oman's Salalah port were targeted in a drone strike on Wednesday, as confirmed by British maritime security firm Ambrey.

The attack, which involved the strafing of fuel tanks in the port, was reported by Oman TV. Despite the incident, an official from Oman's energy ministry assured that there has been no disruption to the supply of oil or petroleum derivatives in the country.

Ambrey further reported that there was no damage sustained by any merchant vessels in the area, underscoring the complexities of maintaining security in this critical region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

