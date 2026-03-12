Left Menu

Telus Cybersecurity Breach: 700 Terabytes Compromised

Telus, a Canadian telecommunications firm, confirms a cybersecurity breach with unauthorized access to its systems. The ShinyHunters hacking group claims responsibility, stating they've stolen at least 700 terabytes of data. The incident is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:59 IST
Canadian telecommunications and business services firm Telus is currently grappling with a cybersecurity incident that involves unauthorized access to some of its systems, according to a company spokesperson on Thursday.

In a message to Reuters, the hacker group ShinyHunters claimed it had stolen no less than 700 terabytes of data from Telus.

Telus is actively investigating the breach, though details about the exact scope and impact remain under development. Reporting for this incident was done by AJ Vicens from Detroit, with editorial oversight by Chizu Nomiyama.

