Stock Tumble: Oil Strikes Fire Up Inflation Fears
U.S. stocks plummeted as Iranian strikes on oil tankers drove crude prices sky-high, triggering inflation concerns and an investor selloff. Major U.S. indexes saw over 1.5% declines. Energy sectors rose, while others suffered. The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates comes under scrutiny amidst credit market worries.
Wall Street experienced a sharp downturn as Iranian attacks on oil tankers spurred a surge in crude prices, which in turn ignited fears of rising inflation and prompted a significant retreat from equities. The leading U.S. stock indexes each dropped by more than 1.5% during a comprehensive selloff.
Iran, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to block the Strait of Hormuz, causing the International Energy Agency to broadcast warnings about unprecedented oil supply disruptions. This situation fueled inflation anxieties, with crude prices hitting the $100 per barrel mark.
Amidst rising fuel costs, the Trump administration is considering waiving the Jones Act to aid domestic shipping. As global tensions heighten, investors adopt a cautious posture while the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting will be closely monitored for economic projections amid escalating credit issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Shake-Up: Energy Sector Soars as Oil Prices Spike Amid Middle East Tensions
We have worked in a holistic manner to make India self-reliant in energy sector, which is resulting in huge savings: PM Modi.
Turbulence in the Middle Eastern Energy Sector: Stakes High for Indian OMCs and GAIL
Misinformed Tweet Sparks Energy Sector Alarm
Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks Boosted by Energy Sector Surge