Stock Tumble: Oil Strikes Fire Up Inflation Fears

Wall Street experienced a sharp downturn as Iranian attacks on oil tankers spurred a surge in crude prices, which in turn ignited fears of rising inflation and prompted a significant retreat from equities. The leading U.S. stock indexes each dropped by more than 1.5% during a comprehensive selloff.

Iran, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to block the Strait of Hormuz, causing the International Energy Agency to broadcast warnings about unprecedented oil supply disruptions. This situation fueled inflation anxieties, with crude prices hitting the $100 per barrel mark.

Amidst rising fuel costs, the Trump administration is considering waiving the Jones Act to aid domestic shipping. As global tensions heighten, investors adopt a cautious posture while the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting will be closely monitored for economic projections amid escalating credit issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)