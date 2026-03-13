Left Menu

Stock Tumble: Oil Strikes Fire Up Inflation Fears

U.S. stocks plummeted as Iranian strikes on oil tankers drove crude prices sky-high, triggering inflation concerns and an investor selloff. Major U.S. indexes saw over 1.5% declines. Energy sectors rose, while others suffered. The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates comes under scrutiny amidst credit market worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:49 IST
Stock Tumble: Oil Strikes Fire Up Inflation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a sharp downturn as Iranian attacks on oil tankers spurred a surge in crude prices, which in turn ignited fears of rising inflation and prompted a significant retreat from equities. The leading U.S. stock indexes each dropped by more than 1.5% during a comprehensive selloff.

Iran, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed to block the Strait of Hormuz, causing the International Energy Agency to broadcast warnings about unprecedented oil supply disruptions. This situation fueled inflation anxieties, with crude prices hitting the $100 per barrel mark.

Amidst rising fuel costs, the Trump administration is considering waiving the Jones Act to aid domestic shipping. As global tensions heighten, investors adopt a cautious posture while the Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting will be closely monitored for economic projections amid escalating credit issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026