German Chancellor Criticizes U.S. Oil Sanctions Waiver

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concern over the U.S. decision to lift oil sanctions against Russia, a move he only learned about recently. He seeks clarification on the motivations behind Washington's move. Merz also emphasized Germany's stance against involving itself militarily in the Iran conflict.

Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced his surprise at the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Russian oil without prior notification to Germany. He found out about this move on Friday morning following Washington's issuance of a waiver for the purchase of stranded Russian oil.

During a visit to Norway, Merz articulated his desire to understand the rationale behind Washington's decision. The decision, which allows the purchase of previously sanctioned oil, came as unexpected news to Germany.

Addressing strategic military concerns, Merz stated that there is no justification for Germany to participate in military protection of the Strait of Hormuz. 'Germany is not involved in this war with Iran, nor does it wish to become involved,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

