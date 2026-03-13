Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Paris seeking reassurances of Western support amid Middle Eastern tensions. Concerns are about weapon supplies, notably air defenses, as Gulf states prioritize their own defenses. Ukraine pushes for an EU loan for weapons, while offering drone technology as an exchange for missile support.

Updated: 13-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:22 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to arrive in Paris on Friday, seeking reaffirmation of support from one of Kyiv's major Western allies. This visit comes at a time when the Middle East war is shifting global attention away from Ukraine's ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

The escalating conflict raises concerns over the supply of weapons, particularly air defenses, as Gulf Arab states deplete their own stocks to fend off Iran. Zelenskiy has highlighted Ukraine's dire shortage of air defense missiles, noting Gulf states have used more PAC-3 missiles in recent days than Kyiv received from the U.S. over four years.

As Kyiv grapples with financial strains and soaring oil prices benefiting Russia, the EU has yet to finalize a proposed 90 billion euro loan to help Ukraine purchase weapons. A French presidency official emphasized that no crisis will distract from Ukraine, reiterating unwavering support. Zelenskiy also aims to position Ukraine as a strategic partner to Gulf Arab states, offering drone interception technology for defense assistance.

