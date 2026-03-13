Left Menu

Trump's Tough Talk: U.S. Military Escort in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. might escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if required, and promised strong military actions against Iran. His remarks on Fox News come amid rising tensions and high oil prices due to the U.S-Israel conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:01 IST
President Donald Trump

In a recent Fox News interview, President Donald Trump stated that the United States is poised to provide military escorts to vessels navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz if deemed necessary. This development aligns with Trump's emphasis on potential hard strikes against Iran as tensions continue to escalate.

Pressed on the topic of safeguarding oil tankers in the strategic maritime passage, Trump noted that military intervention would be contingent upon emerging needs. He expressed optimism regarding the situation but indicated impending decisive actions against Iran, reflecting increasing hostilities.

The remarks arrive as global markets witness spiking oil and gas prices, intensified by the ongoing U.S-Israel war, with prices nearing $100 per barrel. The geopolitical friction has heightened economic uncertainties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

