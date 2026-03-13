Empowering Change: How ISB Discover Revolutionizes Women's Leadership and Health Outcomes

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched ISB Discover, a digital platform that translates complex research into practical insights for businesses, policymakers, and society. Aimed at making globally benchmarked research accessible, the hub focuses on topics such as women's leadership, workplace inclusion, and maternal health.

ISB Discover highlights research emphasizing gender diversity's influence on organizational performance and health outcomes. Key findings include the effectiveness of gender-diverse teams, the cautious strategies of female leaders in high-risk scenarios, and the persistent impact of workplace bias on women's career progression.

Additionally, ISB's research underscores the critical influence of infrastructure on maternal health and the disproportionate effects of climate change on women. Through this platform, ISB aims to ensure research informs strategic decisions at multiple societal levels, promoting inclusive leadership and sustainable development.

