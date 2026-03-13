Left Menu

Empowering Change: How ISB Discover Revolutionizes Women's Leadership and Health Outcomes

ISB Discover, a platform by Indian School of Business, bridges academic research with practical applications. It focuses on gender diversity, women's leadership, and infrastructural investments' impacts on organizational performance and health. The platform offers insights across various formats, providing evidence-based strategies for businesses, policymakers, and communities globally.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched ISB Discover, a digital platform that translates complex research into practical insights for businesses, policymakers, and society. Aimed at making globally benchmarked research accessible, the hub focuses on topics such as women's leadership, workplace inclusion, and maternal health.

ISB Discover highlights research emphasizing gender diversity's influence on organizational performance and health outcomes. Key findings include the effectiveness of gender-diverse teams, the cautious strategies of female leaders in high-risk scenarios, and the persistent impact of workplace bias on women's career progression.

Additionally, ISB's research underscores the critical influence of infrastructure on maternal health and the disproportionate effects of climate change on women. Through this platform, ISB aims to ensure research informs strategic decisions at multiple societal levels, promoting inclusive leadership and sustainable development.

