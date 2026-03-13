European Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Waiver on Russian Oil

In a recent statement, European Council President Antonio Costa expressed significant concern over the United States' sudden decision to waive sanctions related to Russian oil exports. Costa highlighted the implications this decision could have on European security dynamics.

The move by the United States to allow countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea is seen as undermining economic pressure on Russia, according to Costa.

Costa further stated that maintaining economic pressure on Russia is crucial for encouraging their engagement in honest negotiations aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. This latest U.S. decision presents challenges for European strategies concerning Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)