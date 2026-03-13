Left Menu

European Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Waiver on Russian Oil

European Council President Antonio Costa expressed concerns about the U.S. decision to waive sanctions on Russian oil exports, citing the impact on European security. Costa emphasized the need for heightened economic pressure on Russia to facilitate serious negotiations for a just peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:16 IST
European Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Waiver on Russian Oil
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a recent statement, European Council President Antonio Costa expressed significant concern over the United States' sudden decision to waive sanctions related to Russian oil exports. Costa highlighted the implications this decision could have on European security dynamics.

The move by the United States to allow countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea is seen as undermining economic pressure on Russia, according to Costa.

Costa further stated that maintaining economic pressure on Russia is crucial for encouraging their engagement in honest negotiations aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. This latest U.S. decision presents challenges for European strategies concerning Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026