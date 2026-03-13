Kerala Aims to Set Global Benchmark with Upcoming Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is intensifying its efforts to organize the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, setting an ambitious goal for them to be exemplary worldwide. On Friday, the ECI conducted a distinct training program for all District Election Officers as part of this effort.

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer, Rathan U Kelkar, highlighted that recent visits by ECI officials to the state focused on reviewing preparations for the polls. He noted that the Commission is committed to ensuring that the elections in Kerala are 'the best ever held,' intended as a global model.

Kelkar emphasized that all political parties and officials pledged to deliver high-quality elections during an ECI meeting. An action plan has been designed and deliberated with Collectors, and feedback is being incorporated. The target is a minimum 85% voter turnout and inclusive participation comprising youth and all voters in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)