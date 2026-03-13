Dollar Strengthens Amid Middle East Tensions: Impact on Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar gained momentum this week due to investor concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has driven them towards safe-haven assets. This movement has caused energy-sensitive currencies like the euro and yen to fall to multi-month lows.

With oil prices on the rise, the economies of Japan and the euro area could face significant challenges due to their heavy reliance on crude imports. The U.S., on the other hand, due to its status as a net crude exporter, would experience a relatively smaller impact, aiding the dollar's strength.

Economists remain cautious about the potential for monetary tightening in economies dependent on fuel imports, predicting energy costs might hinder growth. Meanwhile, the yen is in 'intervention territory' as Japanese officials contemplate measures to mitigate its decline.