Uttarakhand Expands Global Job Prospects with New Language Centre

The Uttarakhand government announced significant expansion of its global employment initiative, unveiling a Language Training Centre in Almora to equip students with foreign language skills.

The centre, part of the Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, aims to help local youth secure overseas employment. This initiative builds on the success of the original centre in Dehradun, operational since 2023.

Directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the enhanced budget now totals Rs 3.3 crore, facilitating more language centres and benefiting a larger number of students. Concurrently, the government maintains vigilance over the safety of employed citizens in conflict zones such as West Asia.