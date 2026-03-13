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Uttarakhand Expands Global Job Prospects with New Language Centre

Uttarakhand is enhancing its global employment initiative by opening a new Language Training Centre in Almora, aimed at teaching foreign languages to secure jobs abroad. With increased funding, Chief Minister Dhami emphasizes broadening student opportunities. The state, renowned for financial management, keeps safety tabs on workers abroad amid global instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:41 IST
Uttarakhand Expands Global Job Prospects with New Language Centre
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government announced significant expansion of its global employment initiative, unveiling a Language Training Centre in Almora to equip students with foreign language skills.

The centre, part of the Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, aims to help local youth secure overseas employment. This initiative builds on the success of the original centre in Dehradun, operational since 2023.

Directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the enhanced budget now totals Rs 3.3 crore, facilitating more language centres and benefiting a larger number of students. Concurrently, the government maintains vigilance over the safety of employed citizens in conflict zones such as West Asia.

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