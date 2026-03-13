Wall Street Eyes Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and Energy Concerns

Wall Street's primary stock indexes are poised to open on a positive note Friday, recovering from significant losses in the prior session. Investors are delving into recent economic data to forecast future interest rate changes, amidst escalating conflicts in the Middle East.

The Commerce Department's latest figures show a slower GDP growth of 0.7% this past quarter, falling short of the 1.4% growth anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters. In parallel, the Personal Consumption Expenditure index—a favored inflation marker by the Federal Reserve—rose by 2.8% in January, narrowly missing the projected 2.9% increase.

These data points, however, do not significantly alter the Federal Reserve's projected monetary policy path. Traders are now factoring in a single 25-basis-point interest rate cut later in the year, down from two proposed cuts before February's conflict commencement. At the same time, market volatility and energy prices, compounded by ongoing disputes, pose additional challenges. The Dow's premarket position has risen, showcasing cautious optimism among traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)