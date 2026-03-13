Markets Juggle Oil Prices and Interest Rates Amid Ongoing Iran Conflict

On Friday, global stock markets saw a boost after recent heavy losses, driven by a decline in oil prices. However, the ongoing geopolitical conflict involving Iran continues to disrupt energy supplies and sustain concerns over fuel inflation and interest rates.

The price of oil dipped below $100 per barrel, remaining elevated since the U.S. and Israel initiated strikes on Iran. Despite the decline, President Donald Trump indicated future military actions against Iran, impacting oil market predictions. Consequently, stock markets have been volatile, experiencing sharp sell-offs earlier this week.

Market analysts suggest the exhaustion phase follows aggressive selling. While the dollar strengthens as a safe-haven currency, central banks, including the Federal Reserve, are poised for policy discussions. Investors focus on potential rate changes, inflation pressures, and the ongoing energy crisis, maintaining economic uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)