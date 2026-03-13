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Trump's Bold Stance on Strait of Hormuz

In a recent Fox News interview, President Donald Trump stated that the United States is prepared to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if needed, and hinted at significant actions against Iran. These comments surface amidst rising global oil prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:10 IST
Trump's Bold Stance on Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump

In a noteworthy declaration, President Donald Trump indicated that the United States stands ready to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary. This assurance came during an interview aired on Friday on Fox News.

When questioned about securing passage for oil tankers in this crucial maritime corridor, Trump expressed optimism stating, "We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully, things are going to go very well. We're going to see what happens." He refrained from disclosing further specifics, but warned of strong measures against Iran over the ensuing week.

The interview emerges as the world faces a sharp increase in oil and gas prices, particularly in the context of the U.S.-Israel conflict which has entered its 14th day. Oil prices reached close to $100 per barrel on Friday, reflecting the volatility sparked by these geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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