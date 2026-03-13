Wall Street's Shifting Sands: Mixed Opening Amidst Economic Data and Conflict
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened with mixed results on Friday as investors evaluated new economic data and the expanding conflict in the Middle East, which could influence future interest rate decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:22 IST
Wall Street experienced a mixed opening on Friday as investors digested a series of economic data releases, casting an eye on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East that threaten to influence interest rate predictions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a small increase, rising 11.4 points to settle at 46,689.24 at market open. Conversely, the S&P 500 recorded a slight dip, dropping 0.9 points to 6,673.49.
The Nasdaq Composite showed stronger performance, gaining 113.7 points to reach 22,425.704 as trading began. The mixed stock behavior reflects investor caution amid global uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)