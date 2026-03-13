Wall Street's Shifting Sands: Mixed Opening Amidst Economic Data and Conflict

Wall Street experienced a mixed opening on Friday as investors digested a series of economic data releases, casting an eye on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East that threaten to influence interest rate predictions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a small increase, rising 11.4 points to settle at 46,689.24 at market open. Conversely, the S&P 500 recorded a slight dip, dropping 0.9 points to 6,673.49.

The Nasdaq Composite showed stronger performance, gaining 113.7 points to reach 22,425.704 as trading began. The mixed stock behavior reflects investor caution amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)