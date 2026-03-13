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Trump's Bold Stance: US to Protect Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump stated the U.S. is ready to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned the possibility of striking Iran 'very hard' within the week. This statement comes amid rising oil prices as the U.S-Israel conflict intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:34 IST
Trump's Bold Stance: US to Protect Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced the United States might escort ships through the vital Strait of Hormuz if circumstances demand. In a Fox News interview, he revealed potential military action against Iran, stating the U.S. plans to strike 'very hard' over the coming week.

When questioned on the U.S. assisting oil tankers in navigating the strategic shipping route, Trump said, "We would do it if we needed to. But, hopefully, things are going to go very well." He withheld further specifics but emphasized a firm stance on Iran in an interview with Fox News Radio's 'The Brian Kilmeade Show.'

This announcement occurs as oil and gas prices surge, partly attributed to the U.S-Israel war reaching its 14th day, with oil prices approaching $100 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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