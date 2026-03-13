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Transforming Food Safety: MoHFW's Sweeping Reforms Boost Business Efficiency

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has initiated significant reforms to enhance business efficiency in the food sector by ensuring perpetual FSSAI licensing, raising turnover thresholds, and simplifying compliance for street vendors. These changes aim to reinforce food safety standards while reducing regulatory burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:49 IST
Transforming Food Safety: MoHFW's Sweeping Reforms Boost Business Efficiency
Representative image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has rolled out a series of substantial regulatory reforms aimed at simplifying operations for food business operators. These changes, following consultations with various states and stakeholders, align with NITI Aayog's High-Level Committee recommendations for non-financial regulatory reforms.

A key aspect of these reforms is the approval of perpetual validity for FSSAI registrations and licenses, eliminating the need for periodic renewals. This move is expected to significantly cut down compliance costs and streamline operational continuity for food business operators. Effective April 1, 2026, the turnover threshold for registrations will be hiked, empowering State authorities to focus more on regulatory enforcement.

Further, street food vendors will now be deemed registered under FSSAI, reducing dual compliance. A new risk-based inspection framework aims to reward compliance while ensuring efficient oversight. The government's initiative underscores a commitment to both food safety and fostering a business-friendly regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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